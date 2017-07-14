Homeless youth center opens in Las Vegas

A new homeless youth center opened in the Las Vegas Valley Friday.

The Shannon West Homeless Youth Center opened on 1650 East Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, in honor of West's 50th birthday.

HELP of Southern Nevada said it took eight years of planning to complete the project.

The 37,000 square-foot center can house up to 166 youths ages 16 to 24, which is nearly double that of the current homeless youth center at 1417 North Las Vegas Boulevard. The center also has a computer lab, multi-purpose room, and TV room.

There are 160 bunk beds that can house four youths per room and 40 basic rooms, as well as an additional six step-up rooms that will house one youth in a studio apartment type of setting. The step-up rooms will allow youths to transition from the center into more independent living.

All four local governments, Clark County, City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas, and the City of North Las Vegas assisted with the project, it was the first all entities came together for a project of that caliber, according to a spokesperson for the center.



