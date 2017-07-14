Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in northwest Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas early Friday morning, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to the crash at 12:12 a.m. on Durango Drive and Hitt Center Court, near Deer Springs Way.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said a red 2004 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on South Durango Drive in the middle travel lane South of West Hitt Center Court when a female pedestrian was running across the street with a walker in an attempt to beat traffic. The right front of the Mustang hit the pedestrian and forced her to the ground.

The pedestrian, described as a 69-year-old woman, was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said impairment was not involved and the driver was cooperative.

This incident marked the 78th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

