Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian at Durango Drive and Deer Springs Way

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle on Durango Drive and Deer Springs Way early Friday morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the area at 12:12 a.m. The victim was a woman in her 50s. 

Police said impairment was not involved and the driver was cooperative.

