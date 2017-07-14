Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian at Durango Drive and Deer Springs Way

A pedestrian is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle on Durango Drive and Deer Springs Way early Friday morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the area at 12:12 a.m. The victim was a woman in her 50s.

Police said impairment was not involved and the driver was cooperative.

