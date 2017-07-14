Duped job seekers flock to Stadium Authority meeting

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority got a progress update at Thursday’s meeting, but like many football games, the meeting started with fireworks.

"There were probably 600 or 700 people in this room (where the meeting was held) and there were certainly more people outside," Steve Hill, stadium authority chairman said.

It was all because somebody put out a flyer, saying the meeting was job fair for stadium-related jobs. That was false.

"There was no hiring on site, and it's unfortunate that somebody took advantage of that and tried to get these people down here," Steve Sisiolak, the Clark County Commissioner said.

After tensions died down, the meeting got started.

Even though there was no job fair, local jobs were the theme of the day's stadium authority meeting, giving another look at how contractors will hire for the massive construction project.

Fifteen percent of the money spent has to go to small, local businesses. Contractors drew up a draft of the plan, but it wasn't presented like some board members had hoped.

"We'll see that in Aug. It's a little later than we would have liked or anticipated in June," Hill said

It's one of 15 documents the stadium authority needs to approve before the looming Oct. 12 deadline.

"What does it take to get all of the paperwork completed in a 12 month span? It takes a phenomenal amount of effort" Jeremy Aguero, board liason said

It's an effort board members said will push them into endzone before the clock hits zero.

The next meeting is set for Aug. 17.

