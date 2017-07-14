Teen on life support following standoff with police, family speaks out

The juvenile suspect from a barricade situation near Clark County Wetlands Park was put on life support from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Metro Police.

The family of the teen who police said caused an hours-long standoff spoke out a day after the situation.

“All I heard was one single shot,” Lamon Welch, a friend of the family who was home moments before the standoff started said. “And then, ‘Shots fired!’”

Lamon Welch identified the teen involved in the barricade as 16-year-old Anthony Garrett.

“It makes no sense,” Welch said. “Why would he only shoot one shot?”

Welch also said Garrett’s injury was not self-inflicted.

“They shot him in the back of the head clearly he was trying to run away,” Garrett said.

By contrast, Metro has a very different account of events.

“At 2:30 p.m., a citizen reported a burglary in progress,” officer Jacinto Rivera said.

Garrett was a suspect, according to police. Police said they found his address and was able to get into the home with the mother’s permission.

“The mom was cooperative,” Rivera said. “She gave consent for us to come into the home.

Police said Garrett was hiding behind a bush in the backyard. Garrett ran back in the house when an officer spotted him climbing through a window.

“She can see he’s racking a weapon.”

Garret locked himself in a bed room, according to police.

“While [responding officers] are challenging the room they hear one shot,” Rivera said.

Police said that one shot was Garrett shooting himself. Police had told media outlets that Garrett died, however the family said Garrett is on life support. Metro police later confirmed that.

