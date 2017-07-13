Suspect arrested for shooting 2 security guards at Miracle Mile Shops

Police tape blocks off a portion of the parking garage at Planet Hollywood on July 13, 2017. (NevadaCheng/Twitter)

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Jonathan Ozuna for shooting two security guards at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday evening.

According to Officer Mike Rodriguez, of Las Vegas Metro police, a robbery took place at 7 p.m. at the Sunglass Hut inside the Miracle Mile Shops. Two suspects allegedly stole sunglasses from the shop.

At 7:46 p.m., security guards who were investigating the incident before police arrived spotted the suspects and chased them, Rodriguez said. As the suspects were trying to leave, one of them shot the security guards in the third floor of a parking garage. One guard was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the neck. Both were taken to Sunrise Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro said as a result of investigation and "citizen tips," Ozuna, 34, was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of West Lake Mead. Ozuna was booked on two counts of attempted murder, burglary with a firearm, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A representative for the Miracle Mile Shops released a statement stating, "At this time we can confirm the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the parking garage at Miracle Mile Shops. There were no serious injuries. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

