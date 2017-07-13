Metro investigating shooting at Miracle Mile Shops parking garage

Police tape blocks off a portion of the parking garage at Planet Hollywood on July 13, 2017. (NevadaCheng/Twitter)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting at the parking garage at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

The incident occurred at 7:46 p.m. at the shops at Planet Hollywood near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Police said there was a shooting in the parking garage and "one or two security guards" were shot.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released by Metro.

A representative for the Miracle Mile Shops released a statement stating, "At this time we can confirm the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the parking garage at Miracle Mile Shops. There were no serious injuries. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.”

