Metro investigating shooting at Miracle Mile Shops

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

The incident occurred at the shops located inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released by Metro.

A FOX5 viewer sent a video of the scene at Planet Hollywood.

Planet Hollywoods garage is currently shut down due to a shooting @KTNV @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/hwsiWlpOhz — Matt Murdock (@angeldust94__) July 14, 2017

