Suspect arrested after barricade situation shuts down I-15 near St. Rose Pkwy

A male with felony warrants was barricaded on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, shutting down the freeway.

A male with felony warrants was barricaded on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, shutting down the freeway. Police said he was arrested after several hours of negotiation.

Traffic was diverted to Las Vegas Boulevard via Cactus Avenue southbound and via Sloan Road northbound, according to Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police said they did not see any weapon, but weren't sure if he was armed.

According to Metro Police, the man was pursued by officers on a suspicious vehicle call.

He was pulled over at around 7:00 p.m. A helicopter followed him the throughout the pursuit. He was the only one in the car and was driving on the wrong side of the road for a short time. He is also wanted for burglary, Metro said. Interstate 15 did not immediately reopen after the suspect's arrest.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.