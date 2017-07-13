Man accused of terrorism after barricade shut down I-15

A male with felony warrants was barricaded on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, shutting down the freeway.

The man who police said barricaded himself in his car, shutting down Interstate 15 is accused of terrorism.

Elkadmiri Bendaoui Kareem faces a terrorism charge for damage caused at the SLS Las Vegas.

Kareem's first encounter with Las Vegas police happened July 5.

Police were called to the Southeast Valley about a man drinking from someone's water hose. Police said Kareem was that man, and that he was driving a black Lincoln with a shattered back window. According to the arrest report, Kareem argued with police officers and kept trying to leave. Officers on the scene said Kareem told them he was in town to meet friends, couldn't get a hold of them, and had been living in his car for a week. Police said Kareem hadn't committed a crime, so they let him go.

The arrest report states that on July 9, Kareem's black Lincoln was spotted again.

Here's a timeline of events from that day according to police:

3:01 p.m. - On Paradise off of Sahara in front of the SLS:

Police said Kareem got out of his car, and broke a SLS sprinkler system with a metal rod.

He got back in his car, drove south, parked again and broke a SLS natural gas line valve.

3:14 p.m. - Cameras caught him on the 2nd floor of the east SLS parking garage:

Police said he used that same metal rod to hit a water valve.

4:09 p.m. - Cameras caught him in the SLS west parking garage:

Police said he took the sun visor off his car, put it on the ground, got on the mat, and looked like he started praying.

5:25 p.m. - He drove behind a pillar where the camera couldn't see him:

SLS maintenance found a damaged fire suppression valve.

There's no word on when he left SLS

SLS staff reported the damage to police on July 12.

Kareem's last encounter with police happened on July 13.

5:17 p.m. - Police got a call that Kareem's black Lincoln was spotted on North Durango:

Officers surrounded his car and told Kareem to get out, he refused.

6:30 p.m. - Kareem ran his car up on a sidewalk and led police on a chase through side streets, neighborhoods, onto the 95 and eventually onto the 15 headed south towards California.

He ran out of gas on the I-15 near St. Rose Parkway. That's where police said the barricade happened.

Police tried to negotiate for hours. Traffic was diverted to Las Vegas Boulevard via Cactus Avenue southbound and via Sloan Road northbound, according to Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police said Kareem wouldn't surrender. The SWAT team showed up and got Kareem out of the car.

11:45 pm -

Police arrested Kareem.

Officers there said Kareem told them he was sick of cops bothering him and just wanted to go back to California.

He also said he had taken meth but didn't know when it happened.

Police said based on the fact that Kareem smashed a natural gas main valve which allowed natural gas to escape, and attempted to destroy fire suppression water lines which would be used to suppress any fire at the hotel, placing people in at risk of death, they believed Kareem committed an act of terrorism.

Kareem faces charges for terrorism, destroying property of another, and disobeying a peace officer.

