I-15 shut down near St. Rose Pkwy, car pinned against wall

Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway is shut down as police respond to an "event" in the area. Traffic was diverted to Las Vegas Boulevard via Cactus Avenue southbound and via Sloan Road northbound, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Metro Police have a car pinned next to a wall near I-15 and St. Rose Parkway, NHP said. Authorities have not said what lead up to the event.

NHP said it expected the interstate to be shut down until 10:30 p.m. Thursday or later.

