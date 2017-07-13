Barricade situation shuts down I-15 near St. Rose Pkwy, car pinned against wall

Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway is shut down as police respond to an "event" in the area. (Source: LVACS)

A male with felony warrants is barricaded on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, shutting down the freeway.

Traffic was diverted to Las Vegas Boulevard via Cactus Avenue southbound and via Sloan Road northbound, according to Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police said they have not seen any weapon, but don't know if he is armed.

According to Metro Police, the man was pursued by officers on a suspicious vehicle call.

He was pulled over at around 7:00 p.m. A helicopter followed him the throughout the pursuit. He's the only one in the car and was driving on the wrong side of the road for a short time. He is also wanted for burglary, Metro said.

Police said officers will try different methods if the suspect doesn't come out of his vehicle.

