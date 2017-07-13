Metro: Suspect threatened officer with knife after he was shot

A suspect, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, threatened a Las Vegas Metro police officer two times with a knife before he died, Metro said during a press conference.

Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo, said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Caleb Blaylock, was shot and killed by Officer William Pollock, 56. He has been with the department for 16 years and was assigned to the Northwest Area Command Community Policing Division.

Fasulo said on Tuesday, at 1:08 p.m. Metro received a call from a person reporting an attempted carjacking at the Super Pawn parking lot at 4111 North Rancho Drive, near Jones Boulevard. The caller said Blaylock was armed with a 10-inch knife. The victim of the attempted carjacking reportedly hit Blaylock with a hammer before he left on foot.

At 1:23 p.m., Officer Pollock responded to the incident and saw Blaylock walking northbound on Rancho Drive. As Pollock approached Blaylock, Pollock saw him pull out a knife. The officer told Blaylock to drop the knife, but he refused and continued to walk. Officer Pollock reported seeing Blaylock stab himself repeatedly.

Officer Pollock eventually stopped his patrol car and began to exit when Blaylock, who was within nine feet, raised his knife and ran toward the open driver’s side door of the police vehicle, grabbing the door.

From the driver’s seat, Officer Pollock fired two rounds from his handgun, striking Blaylock. He fell to the ground near the door of the patrol vehicle. As the officer told Blaylock to drop the knife, he rose to his knees still holding the knife in a threatening manner as if he was going to stab Officer Pollock. At that point, Blaylock was about three feet from Officer Pollock. The officer fired additional four rounds from the seat of his patrol vehicle, striking Blaylock.

Officer Pollock then got out of his vehicle and requested medical attention. Responding medical personnel pronounced Blaylock dead at the scene.

If Blaylock survived the shooting, he would have faced several charges including robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, Fasulo said.

Fasulo said Blaylock's previous criminal history included possession of a controlled substance in 2011 and 2017, as well as open and gross lewdness in 2014.

This marked the 11th officer-involved shooting in 2017. Fasulo said at the same time last year, there were six officer-involved shootings, two of which were fatal.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Metro’s Force Investigation Section at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

