NHP: UNLV shooting suspect arrested, related to at least 4 carjackings

The suspect in a shooting and carjacking was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in California following a long pursuit, according to Henderson Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to pull over a black Chrysler on I-15 near Charleston. The car got off Lake Mead, hopped right back on the freeway and exited on Cheyenne and blew through two stop lights at Losee and Fifth. NHP troopers began chasing the car, but when it became residential they aborted the pursuit out of public safety.

What the trooper didn't know at the time was that Chrysler they were following was involved in a carjacking.

"This trooper had no idea a robbery had just occurred, he thought it was a routine traffic stop," Jason Buratczuk with NHP said.

NHP said they found the Chrysler later ditched, and the suspect carjacked a black Chevy Cruze. This Chevy Cruze is the same car that showed up at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and fired two shots into a white truck. Inside that truck was a UNLV staff member and her 11-year-old child. Neither were hurt.

A short while later Henderson Police reported a carjacking. The black Chevy Cruze was dumped in the 300 block of Lyons avenue, and the suspect carjacked a black Kia.

"The suspect confronted the resident with a gun and took his car," Rod Pena with Henderson Police said.

Henderson followed the suspect to West Warm Springs and Green Valley where he got out of the black Kia, hopped the fence and ran into an apartment complex.

"He got into the apartment complex and carjacked another car," Pena said.

Henderson Police would not say what car the suspect took from the apartment complex or provide a description of the suspect.

Metro Police are handling the carjacking incidents of the Chrysler and Chevy Cruze, Henderson is looking into the two in their jurisdiction. Metro Police also confirmed they're looking to see if this suspect is related to other carjackings from earlier this week as well.

