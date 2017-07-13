Homeless population drops to nearly 6,500 in Southern Nevada

A homeless census found nearly 6,500 people were living in shelters or on the streets in Southern Nevada.

The 2017 Southern Nevada Homeless Census found 6,490 people, it was a slight increase compared to 2016, but fewer than 2015 and 2014.

In 2016, the census found about 280 more homeless people, an increase of about 4.5 percent. In 2014 and 2015, the censuses found more than 7,400 people living in shelters or on the streets.

"Even though the census shows a slight increase compared with last year, it is good to see that we continue to have fewer homeless people here than we did just a few years ago," Michael Pawlak, of Clark County Social Service said.

Pawlak added the county will continue to work with partners in the community to prevent people from becoming homeless.

The homeless census was conducted in January over the course of two days and nights.

