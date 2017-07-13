Employee pistol-whipped during robberies, 3 suspects sought

Police said they are searching for three robbery suspects from two cases on July 13, 2017. (LVMPD)

Three suspects robbed two businesses in Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to Metro Police.

Police responded to an armed robbery on the 3600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. Three men took an undisclosed amount of money.

About 40 minutes later, the same men robbed another business in the 2300 block of East Bonanza Road. The men pistol whipped an employee during the robbery and took an undisclosed amount of cash there as well, Metro said.

All three men were described as 20 to 25 years old, at 5-foot-9, weighting 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call police at (702)828-3591.

