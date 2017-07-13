Linen warehouse catches fire in North Las Vegas

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

About 50 firefighters responded to Brady Linens' warehouse on West Mayflower after a dryer caught fire Thursday.

A spokesman for North Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire got into the rafters, and linens burned in the process, but flames never made it through the roof.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but NLVFD said it appears to be from "normal operation."

Firefighters got the fire under control. The building is not considered a complete loss but a full damage assessment hasn't been released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.