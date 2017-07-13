'Fear the Walking Dead' attraction coming to Fremont Street Expe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Fear the Walking Dead' attraction coming to Fremont Street Experience

A military facility is shown for the upcoming Fear the Walking Dead: Survival attraction. (Source: Preferred Public Relations) A military facility is shown for the upcoming Fear the Walking Dead: Survival attraction. (Source: Preferred Public Relations)
Fear the Walking Dead: Survival will open in downtown in the summer of 2017. (Source: Preferred Public Relations) Fear the Walking Dead: Survival will open in downtown in the summer of 2017. (Source: Preferred Public Relations)
Thrill-seekers will soon be able to experience a zombie apocalypse on the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. 

Fear the Walking Dead: Survival will open in the summer of 2017.

The attraction was inspired by the hit AMC show. It features a thrill ride, escape room, maze, and interactive gaming hall. 

Upon walking into the attraction, attendees will find themselves at a temporary military facility set inside a junior college amidst growing rumors of a zombie outbreak. Guests will navigate through the setting and face fears to protect their lives against zombies. 

