UNLV Police: Shots fired on campus, no injuries reported

Police investigate shooting at the UNLV campus on July 13, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Police responded to gunshots on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thursday morning.

UNLV Police Services said emergency personnel were dispatched to the public safety building at about 10:20 a.m.

GUN shots reported UNLV Campus, near PSB. STAY INSIDE. SECURE DOORS. Emergency personnel responding. — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 13, 2017

The campus public information office did not disclose immediate information, but UNLV authorities said the campus was secured during the incident.

Police on scene with emergency personnel. UNLV campus is secure. No further incidents reported. Avoid PSB surrounding area. — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 13, 2017

UNLV Police updated the situation and said two vehicles drove on the campus through the Harmon Avenue, Swenson Street entrance.

Shots were then fired from one car to the other according to police.

Authorities said a female and an 11-year-old were in one vehicle and not struck by the gunfire. However, they were shot at about nine times.

Authorities said the suspected shooter fled the scene and advised the public to avoid the area near the safety building while they investigated the situation.

Henderson police also reported they are investigating a scene at a residence on Lyon Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Eldorado Lane, related to the original shooting call at UNLV.

HPD working on 2nd scene near eldorado and eastern related to UNLV incident and possible carjackings @cyndilundeberg on the way. @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob (@Kathleenjjacob) July 13, 2017

