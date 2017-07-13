UNLV Police: Shots fired on campus, no injuries reported - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV Police: Shots fired on campus, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
Police investigate shooting at the UNLV campus on July 13, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) Police investigate shooting at the UNLV campus on July 13, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police responded to gunshots on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thursday morning.

UNLV Police Services said emergency personnel were dispatched to the public safety building at about 10:20 a.m.

The campus public information office did not disclose immediate information, but UNLV authorities said the campus was secured during the incident.

UNLV Police updated the situation and said two vehicles drove on the campus through the Harmon Avenue, Swenson Street entrance.

Shots were then fired from one car to the other according to police.

Authorities said a female and an 11-year-old were in one vehicle and not struck by the gunfire. However, they were shot at about nine times.

Authorities said the suspected shooter fled the scene and advised the public to avoid the area near the safety building while they investigated the situation.  

Henderson police also reported they are investigating a scene at a residence on Lyon Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Eldorado Lane, related to the original shooting call at UNLV.  

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.