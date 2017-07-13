UNLV Police: Shots fired on campus - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV Police: Shots fired on campus

Police responded to reported gunshots on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thursday morning.

UNLV Police Services said emergency personnel were dispatched to the public safety building at about 10:20 a.m.

The campus public information office did not disclose any further immediate information on the situation, but UNLV authorities said the campus was secured.

Las Vegas Metro police also said updates will follow with the UNLV Police Department.

