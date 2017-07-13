UNLV Police: Shots fired on campus

Police responded to reported gunshots on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thursday morning.

UNLV Police Services said emergency personnel were dispatched to the public safety building at about 10:20 a.m.

GUN shots reported UNLV Campus, near PSB. STAY INSIDE. SECURE DOORS. Emergency personnel responding. — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 13, 2017

The campus public information office did not disclose any further immediate information on the situation, but UNLV authorities said the campus was secured.

Police on scene with emergency personnel. UNLV campus is secure. No further incidents reported. Avoid PSB surrounding area. — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 13, 2017

Las Vegas Metro police also said updates will follow with the UNLV Police Department.

