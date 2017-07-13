Bystander injured during attempted robbery at Reno casino - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bystander injured during attempted robbery at Reno casino

RENO, NV (AP) -

Authorities say a bystander in an attempted robbery at a Nevada casino was injured when a security guard tried stopping the robbery.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Tamarack Junction Casino.

A shot was fired during the guard's attempt to stop the robbery, but police say it is unclear who shot the gun and whether the bystander was injured by the bullet. The person was hospitalized after the incident and the suspect was able to get away.

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask.

A Casino spokesman says the incident happened in the William Hill Sports Book.

