The Latest: Nevada approves 2 recreational pot distributors

The head of Nevada's Department of Taxation says the agency has approved licenses for two alcohol wholesalers in compliance with a court order to begin distributing recreational marijuana to retailers running low on supplies.

But she told the state Tax Commission Thursday it's too soon to tell if Crooked Wine of Reno and Rebel Wine of Las Vegas will be able to handle the demand for all 47 licensed retailers statewide.

Department Executive Director Deonne Contine urged the panel to approve an emergency regulation that would allow the state to license existing pot retailers to transport products from growers to stores if it turns out there aren't enough alcohol distributors to do the job.

A Carson City judge ruled last month that alcohol wholesalers have exclusive rights to distribute marijuana for the next 18 months.

The state is appealing to the Nevada Supreme Court, citing overwhelming demand since recreational sales began July 1.

The Tax Commission is expected to approve the emergency regulation late Thursday while the court battle continues.

