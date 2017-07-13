The Latest: Nevada approves 1st recreational pot distributor

Nevada's marijuana regulators have licensed the first recreational pot distributor in the state to help alleviate concerns pot retailers are running out of supplies.

Nevada Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said Thursday a license has been granted for an alcohol wholesaler -- Crooked Wine Co. -- to distribute pot products in compliance with a court order.

The move comes as the state tax commission prepares to approve an emergency regulation to allow distribution licenses to be issued to some marijuana retailers in certain circumstances.

A Carson City judge ruled last month that alcohol wholesalers have exclusive rights to transport pot from growers to store fronts for the next 18 months.

The state is appealing to the Nevada Supreme Court, citing overwhelming demand since recreational sales began July 1.

