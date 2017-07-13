Nevada marijuana regulators mull rule to end supply issue

Following an overwhelming demand for recreational marijuana, Nevada regulators are considering emergency rules that would expedite licensing for pot distributors.

Dozens of retailers started selling recreational marijuana on July 1 but a unique state law could quickly dry up their supplies and lead to empty shelves. The law dictates only alcohol wholesalers can transport pot from growers to store fronts for the next 18 months.

State tax officials say fewer than 10 alcohol wholesalers have applied for pot distribution licenses so far and as of last week none had met the qualifications.

The Nevada Tax Commission is poised to adopt a new regulation Thursday in Carson City to license some pot retailers to serve as their own middleman if there aren't enough alcohol distributors to do the job.

