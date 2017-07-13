Las Vegas Youth Bowl Clinic at UNLV

University of Nevada, Las Vegas football players and coaches are teaching kids a few game skills Thursday morning.

About 500 kids are expected to attend the Las Vegas Youth Bowl Clinic being held at Bill “Wildcat” Morris Rebel Park.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and be led by UNLV football coaching staff, including head coach Tony Sanchez,

There will be different stations featured that will focus on drills, footwork, and tackling.

The clinic is sold out but stay with FOX5 for more details on this event and future youth football camps.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.