Police want public's help to ID armored truck robbers

Police said they need the public’s help identifying two men who may be involved in two armored truck robberies. The first one happened June 6 at the Green Valley Grocery off South Fort Apache. The second happened July 5 at the Walmart Neighborhood market off Silverado Ranch.

Police said video showed an armored truck making a pickup in both locations. As the guard comes out with money, two men run up with handguns demanding the money. In both cases, the guards comply.

“In both these cases, we think they knew what was going on. They were kind of laying and waiting for this to occur,” Metro’s Lt. Michael Mauntel said.

Lt. Mauntel went on to say they cannot definitively tell if the two cases are related because it is too early in the investigation, however, both cases looked almost identical.

Salvatore Veltre said he knows the teller from Green Valley Grocery. He said the teller told him all about the scary situation.

“There was a guy that went up behind them with a gun and said 'Give me all your money or I’ll blow your head off,' and then he just handed over $16,000,” Veltre said.

Metro said if anyone notices people loitering around and watching a store, to call police immediately. Anyone who recognizes the men in this video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

