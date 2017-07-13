City Council to vote on bringing pro soccer to Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council has plans to vote whether to bring pro soccer to the city. (Photo: Associated Press)

The Las Vegas City Council announced Thursday it will be voting next week to possibly bring professional soccer to the city.

The council is scheduled to vote for a lease agreement allowing the United Soccer League’s expansion team (USL) to use Cashman Field for the 2018 season.

Soccer fans can enter team name ideas at VegasProSoccer.com.

Owner and Founder of Las Vegas Soccer LLC. Brett Lashbrook said he is excited to cooperate with city officials “to bring the world’s game to Downtown Las Vegas.”

