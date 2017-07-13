Henderson neighbors oppose business construction

Several stores may start construction soon behind a Henderson woman’s home.

The woman, Michelle, asked not to use her last name, but she said the neighborhood has always been ideal and she raved about her friendly neighbors.

“It has a very community feel to it,” Michelle said. “We know the neighbors on each side.”

However, the neighborhood near Kelso Dunes and Gibson Avenue is adjacent to a corner lot that is zoned for commercial use, so everyone who bought homes nearby might have known it was a matter of time before something was built.

Recently, Michelle said she found out a tavern might be built in the empty plot of land.

“It will be literally in my backyard,” Michelle said.

Where the neighborhood ends, the construction would begin and that is where a tavern and gas station could possibly end up.

For some neighbors like Mary Ke, the idea is pretty cool.

“It could be easier for some people who like to drink to walk home ... instead of having to drive,” Ke said.

Ke said she believes stores that close could make life easier, plus they’re already surrounded by other commercial buildings.

“You can have your own mini grocery store over there,” Ke said.

Ke said she lives down the street and not directly in front of the proposed area, like Michelle does.

“Now I'm concerned about having to possibly put security in the backyard, because of the tavern and an all night gas station,” Michelle said.

Among her concerns were blaring lights, even if construction crews would be installing low level lighting.

“The auto dealership is supposed to have low level lighting,” Michelle said. “I can see those lights through my second story window very plainly at night.”

She said she's also not too excited about the Gas Station’s 24-hour clientele, much like other similar locations.

“There are always people begging for extra change and stuff,” Michelle said. “So I don’t go there at night and I don’t want that to go in my backyard.”

The City of Henderson has already zoned the area for commercial use so that part is a done deal. However city officials said nothing has been approved, and there is a lot to consider, including neighborhood concerns.

The city will meet to discuss whether or not to grant a permit to build the tavern and gas station on Aug. 1.

