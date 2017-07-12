Valley man being hailed a hero after saving young children from hot car

Gene Littleford has been credited with saving the lives of children who were left in a hot car. (Source: Gene Littleford)

Gene Littleford was picking his dog up from The Animal Foundation on North Mojave Road Tuesday when he began to hear strange sounds.

"I was heading into the building and I heard screaming," Littelford said. "I didn't see any kids and I started looking around and I saw movement in this black car. The engine wasn't running and there were two toddlers in there."

It was just before 5:00 in the evening and temperatures were still hovering at about 105 degrees.

"I looked around and didn't see any adults," so he said he called 911.

"I was ready to get something from my truck and break the window to get those kids out," he said. Littleford didn't have to do that because before he even hung up the emergency call Metro was there.

"My thoughts were who would do this? I mean I've seen it before kids die in just minutes," Littleford said.

Tamara Frankie was also there and said she saw three kids, all under the age of three. She said it was how small they were that really horrified her.

"They were in diapers," Frankie said, as she got emotional. "Man it hit me deep, it hit me in my heart."

Police went inside and brought the mother, Teaira Gilchrist, out and arrested her. Littleford watched as this was all happening.

"I heard her say to the officers, 'how long is this going to take it's hot out here'" Littleford said.

Frankie alerted FOX5 about the story, she said she did because she wanted everyone to know Littleford is a hero.

"He went out of his way to find those children, he didn't have to do that," Frankie said. "His willingness to act is why those children are here today."

As for why Littleford decided to act, he said it's just his nature.

"When I see something I can't ignore it!", he said. "I'm just glad everyone was okay."

Gilchrist was booked on child abuse and neglect charges. Her bail was set at $5,000. Metro didn't know whether Child Protective Services was called.

