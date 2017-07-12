Two people, dog and tortoise escape Henderson house fire

The Henderson Fire Department was called to a home near Pecos and Robindale Tuesday.

The fire started in the master bedroom closet, stemming from electrical issues, according to the department.

Two people, and a dog made it out of the home safely and a pet desert tortoise was rescued from the backyard unharmed.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental. No physical injuries were reported but one firefighter experienced heat exhaustion and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later released, according to HFD.

The estimated cost of damage amounted to approximately $250,000.

