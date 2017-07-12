Police shot at near Clark County Wetlands Park

A person shot at police officers after a reported attempted burglary Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:37 p.m. in the 5000 block of Droubay Drive, near the Clark County Wetlands Park.

During the investigation of the attempted burglary, at least one suspect shot at officers. No officers were injured.

Investigating a southeast valley incident during which a suspect shot at ofcrs. No ofcrs injured-it is believed the suspect is still inside. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 13, 2017

Police believe the suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Further details were not immediately released.

