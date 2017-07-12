Police shot at near Clark County Wetlands Park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police shot at near Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person shot at police officers after a reported attempted burglary Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:37 p.m. in the 5000 block of Droubay Drive, near the Clark County Wetlands Park. 

During the investigation of the attempted burglary, at least one suspect shot at officers. No officers were injured. 

Police believe the suspect is barricaded inside a home. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

