Juvenile found with fatal gunshot wound, following unresponsive 4-hour 'barricade'

The suspect from a standoff near Clark County Wetlands Park died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:37 p.m. in the 5000 block of Droubay Drive. Because the suspect is a minor, police said his name won't be released.

During the investigation of the attempted burglary, an 11-year-old suspect was caught, and another was seen in a backyard hiding. He ran, officers chased him, lost track of him and the suspect re-entered a home. Police said the boy was armed, and ran into a bedroom. Two officers heard the one gunshot fired. Officers went to the floor, and then left the home.

A SWAT team was called and negotiators tried to contact the boy for four hours, but heard nothing. When they entered the bedroom, they found him with a gunshot wound to his head. Responders attempted to save him, and transported him to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"This is hard to deal with for a lot of people," Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said. "This is not the desired outcome we wish we would have had."

Officers did not fire any weapons. No officers were injured.

