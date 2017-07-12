U.S. Attorney General takes interest in Vegas murder case of teen on magazine cover

Eric Brooks, a teen murdered in Las Vegas, was on the cover of Parade Magazine on Aug. 27, 2006. (Photo: Parade)

The Attorney General of the United States mentioned a recent murder case in a speech he gave to valley law enforcement officials on Wednesday, stressing the importance of reducing violent crime in Nevada.

"You know the stories too well yourselves," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "Las Vegas is mourning the death of 18-year-old Eric Brooks, a football star who just graduated from Spring Mountain High School. He had a promising life ahead of him, a life we will never get to see. Witnesses say he was sitting on a park bench just before he was shot and bled to death in the street."

An unknown suspect shot Brooks on June 30. Weeks later, his mother Chris Jackson cried on the phone when FOX5 first told her the Attorney General mentioned her son's name on a national stage. She said she had no idea her son's case would catch the interest of the federal government.

"I just want to find this person," she cried.

Sessions wasn't the first person to realize Brooks had a promising future. When Brooks was in first grade, the seven-year-old appeared on the cover of one of the country's most famous magazines.

The Aug. 27, 2006 cover of Parade Magazine depicted his face with the caption, "Eric has a future."

The superintendent of the Long Beach Unified School District showed off the accomplishment to the rest of his district in a blog post, dated January 12, 2007.

"Depicted on the cover, which is usually reserved for movie stars, was a smiling Stevenson first grader, Eric Brooks," wrote Superintendent Christopher Steinhauser. "I now have Eric’s autograph displayed prominently in my office.”

FOX5 reached out to Steinhauser, who is still the superintendent of the Long Beach Unified School District. His secretary said he did not want to comment about the case, but he was sad to learn about the tragedy. She said Steinhauser had no idea Brooks moved to Las Vegas or died.

Brooks' mother said she is still struggling to find the money to bury her son. To make donation, a link to the family's GoFundMe page is linked here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.