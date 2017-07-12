Coroner releases cause of death for pedestrian struck by motorcy - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner releases cause of death for pedestrian struck by motorcycle

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Police shutdown the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Inn after a critical crash involving a pedestrian on March 31, 2017 (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian struck by a motorcycle in east Las Vegas on March 31 died from blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner. 

The pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle as he crossed in a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal at the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway shortly after 9 p.m. Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, but the pedestrian later died on June 13, according to Metropolitan Police. 

LVMPD Fatal Detail was notified on July 12 that the pedestrian died from blunt force injuries. This marks the 77th traffic related death in Metro's jurisdiction this year. 

The identity of the decedent will be released by the Coroner. 

