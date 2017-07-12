NCSO: Woman arrested after setting up fight between juveniles

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on child abuse charges after she allegedly encouraged two juveniles to fight, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Joanna Castro was arrested in connection with the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received videos of two juveniles fighting that was circulating on social media. The juveniles involved were identified and Castro was seen encouraging one of the girls to attack the other. At one point, the sheriff’s department said the teens tried to stop fighting but Castro not only encouraged them to continue; she made it mandatory.

During the fight, one of the juveniles hit her head on the driveway and on a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

In an interview with the juveniles, authorities learned Castro set up the fight and the juveniles tried to stop the fight several times, but Castro would coerce them to continue.

Castro told authorities she did it because she wanted to teach the juvenile to stand up for herself.

Castro was booked into the Nye County Detention Center for child abuse and neglect.

The sheriff’s office did not release information on the identities of the juveniles or their relationship with Castro.

