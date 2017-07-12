Crews respond to electrical fire at Stratosphere - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crews respond to electrical fire at Stratosphere

The Stratosphere is shown in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE) The Stratosphere is shown in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino on Wednesday. 

Crews responded to the incident at 12:55 p.m. after electrical wiring shorted out in an air conditioner unit on the 17th floor of the hotel, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. 

The department said firefighters smelled an odor of something burning and saw a light haze. There was no further damage other than the air conditioning unit.

There were no injuries.

The hotel was not evacuated. 

