80-year-old killed in northwest Valley crash from May

Las Vegas Metro police said an 80-year-old man involved in a crash in May succumbed to his injuries.

The department said they were notified of Richard Pappas' death on May 30, but the manner of his death remained under investigation by the Clark County Coroner's Office. On July 12, the coroner's office said Pappas died as the result of the crash.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said at 9:18 a.m. on May 29, a 2005 Kia Sorento was traveling east on Craig Road approaching Cimarron Road. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Cimarron Road and stopped at the posted stop sign at Craig Road. The Hyundai, driven by Pappas, entered the intersection and collided with the Kia.

Pappas and the 18-year-old driver of the Kia were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The death marked the 76th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

