FD: Squatters likely used Valley home damaged in fire

FD: Squatters likely used Valley home damaged in fire

A fire, possibly used by squatters, was damaged in a fire on July 12, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) A fire, possibly used by squatters, was damaged in a fire on July 12, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a fire caused $75,000 worth of damage to a home Wednesday morning. 

Crews responded to the incident at 10:12 a.m. in the 2400 block of Berkeley Avenue, near Ogden Avenue and Eastern Avenue. 

The department said squatters may have been using the vacant one-story home. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

