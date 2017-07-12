Trump International Hotel Las Vegas affected by data breach

Trump Hotels disclosed a data breach at 14 properties, including the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

The company said that an unauthorized party gained access to account credentials through a third party system, called Sabre Hospitality Solutions. The hackers did not access Trump Hotel's systems.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions is used for booking hotel reservations made by consumers through hotels, online travel agencies, and similar booking services, according to Trump Hotels. Sabre notified Trump Hotels on June 5 that the unauthorized party gained access to payment card information and certain reservation information from guests. Social security, passport and driver's license numbers were not accessed.

Trump Central Park, Chicago, Doonbeg, Doral, Las Vegas, Panama, Soho, Toronto, Turnberry, Vancouver, Waikiki, D.C., Rio De Janeiro, and Albemarle Estate were affected in the hack. Hackers first accessed information on Aug. 10, 2016 and last accessed it on March 9. Customers who booked at the Las Vegas property from Nov. 18, 2016 through March 7 may have been impacted by the hack.

The company recommends customers check their account statements and monitor free credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If there is any suspicious or unusual activity, it should be reported to financial institutions, major credit card companies, the Federal Trade Commission, and law enforcement.

The full statement from Trump Hotels can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.