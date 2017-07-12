Vegas family of 3 identified in murder-suicide incident

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide leaving an infant, man and woman dead near Cactus and Rainbow. (FOX5)

Authorities identified the parents and their infant son who died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in southwest Las Vegas.

The family and a dog were all killed, according to Metro, in a residence located in the Mountain's Edge community. The house was in the 10000 block of Numaga Road, near Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

[RELATED: Infant, parents, dog found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Valley]

Karen Jackson, 34, John Henry Lunetta, 40 and their 11-month-old son John Dylan Lunetta were identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as the family deceased in the incident.

Metro said the two parents and their son appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds with John Henry Lunetta as the suspected shooter.

"He clearly shot the mother of his child, the baby, and then himself. There was also a dead dog inside," Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Neighbors said they knew the family well, especially the father.

"They were extremely nice. John welcomed my dad into his house because he was a licensed therapist, and he gave my dad messages on his shoulder," neighbor Philip Punzalan said. "I didn't really think he'd be a guy capable of pulling something like that off."

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or anonymously at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.