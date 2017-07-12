Reid, Sandoval to co-host Las Vegas clean energy summit - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Reid, Sandoval to co-host Las Vegas clean energy summit

Posted: Updated:
(AP FILE) (AP FILE)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

A bipartisan team of political leaders in Nevada is planning to host a national conversation on clean energy this fall.

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on Wednesday announced the annual Las Vegas summit would be held Oct. 13.

They're asking public officials and advocates to discuss how to encourage Americans to choose energy-efficient products and get industry leaders to deploy their modern advancements on a broader basis.

Reid says it's the time to focus on getting new technologies into consumers' hands, given the growth in wind and solar energy capacity as well as the energy-efficient options at hardware stores.

Reid says the event gives innovators an opportunity to network and exchange ideas to motivate others to do more than fret about global warming.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.