Reid, Sandoval to co-host Las Vegas clean energy summit

A bipartisan team of political leaders in Nevada is planning to host a national conversation on clean energy this fall.

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on Wednesday announced the annual Las Vegas summit would be held Oct. 13.

They're asking public officials and advocates to discuss how to encourage Americans to choose energy-efficient products and get industry leaders to deploy their modern advancements on a broader basis.

Reid says it's the time to focus on getting new technologies into consumers' hands, given the growth in wind and solar energy capacity as well as the energy-efficient options at hardware stores.

Reid says the event gives innovators an opportunity to network and exchange ideas to motivate others to do more than fret about global warming.

