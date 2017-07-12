Poll: Divorce rate is down

The divorce rate is down, this is according to Gallup’s annual Values and Beliefs Poll.

Some of the reasons stated in the poll include people waiting longer to get married, couples living together first, and people marrying more out of love versus some other circumstance.

The stigma of divorce also still plays a role according to family therapists.

Ericka Albert is a marriage and family therapist intern with Shining Star Community Services in Las Vegas.

She says couples are more willing to work out problems these days.

"If I had to pick one thing, I would say respect is key in any relationship. Because with respect you can build that trust and that intimacy and communication. You just have to be nice to each other. I think that's really, really important."

The Gallup poll showed that 73 percent of Americans said divorce is morally acceptable, a number that has been steadily increasing for some time now.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.