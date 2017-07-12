Shake Shack opening at District at Green Valley Ranch - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Shake Shack opening at District at Green Valley Ranch

Shake Shack expands to The District at Green Valley Ranch on July 12, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Shake Shack expands to The District at Green Valley Ranch on July 12, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
Shake Shack is opening its doors in Henderson on Wednesday near the Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino.

The hip, burger restaurant chain features American classics, frozen custard, along with a lively community feel according to representatives.   

The new spot is located inside The District at 2225 Village Walk Drive and is the company's fourth location in the Las Vegas area.

Shake Shack is known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers and will also offer alcoholic beverages at this new location. 

