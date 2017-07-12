Man shot and killed near Bonanza and Pecos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot and killed near Bonanza and Pecos

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man was shot and killed near Bonanza and Pecos Roads, according to Metro Police. 

Homicide detectives were called to the 3700 East Bonanza Road at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.