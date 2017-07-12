Victim in deadly DUI crash was long time legal assistant

The victim of a deadly DUI crash was a long time legal assistant in Las Vegas.

The woman killed in a crash involving a DUI driver near Fort Apache and Charleston was a long time legal assistant at a Northwest Valley law firm.

“It’s been hard to sink in,” law partner with Jolley Urga Woodbury & Little Chris Rose said. “I don’t think anyone has felt the reality of it.”

Rose said the firm opened in Las Vegas in 1974. Debbie worked at the firm for 28 years.

“She’s been a mainstay,” Rose said. “She has been dependable, she's always been there.”

Last Wednesday, Debbie was on her way home from work when police said she was hit and killed by a driver under the influence.

Police said Oriana Leausa was driving a stolen truck when she hit a police SUV and kept driving. Then Leausa hit Debbie's red Toyota Camry. Debbie died at the scene on Fort Apache and Charleston.

“It was senseless. It was needless. It just didn’t have to happen,” Rose said.

Rose said Debbie lived alone and that her family was in Philadelphia.

“This was her home really when she wasn’t at her own home,” said Rose.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.