Mayweather and McGregor square off in a war of words ahead of mega-fight

Mayweather and McGregor squared off in a war of words.

The Mayweather McGregor mega-fight has been the talk of the town and while some question the validity of the fight, the consensus remains that the build up will be unlike anything ever seen. If Tuesday's press conference is half as good as the fight on Aug. 26, then fans are in for quite a show.

“He’s in a f***** track suit, he can’t even afford a suit anymore," Conor McGregor said of his opponent.

“I’m the IRS and I’m going to tax your a**," Floyd Mayweather Jr. said.

“(Mayweather) will be unconscious in four rounds," McGregor said.

“On August 26th, I’m going to knock this b***** out too," Mayweather Jr. said.

Twenty minutes are all it took for the fight of the century to turn personal.

“God don’t make mistakes, and he only made one thing perfect: my boxing record," Mayweather Jr. said.

“(Mayweather's) little leg, his little core, his little head, I’m going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words," McGregor said.

Las Vegas may be Mayweather territory, but Los Angeles proved to be all in favor of the Notorious Conor McGregor.

20,000 fight fans and another couple hundred media members showed up to the Staples Center for the trash talking session of the summer, but it's possible no one was having more fun than McGregor himself.

“I don’t know what else to say, I’m feeling so good I just can’t contain it," McGregor said.

FOX5 spoke with the MMA star who detailed what’s going to happen in the ring on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’m going to maul him, I’m going to rip him limb from limb. He’s not experienced this, all these moves, they’re foreign to him and you can see it. There is fear in him, he’s afraid of the unknown," McGregor said.

Speaking with the media, Floyd was much more reserved when talking about his opponent.

“Very interesting character, I like him actually.”

But on stage, a switch clearly flipped.

“I’m not the same fighter from two years ago, but I got enough to beat you," Mayweather Jr. said. “I’m guaranteeing you this, you’re going on your face or your back, which way you want to go?"

The verbal sparring ended with the two eventually having to be separated. UFC President Dana White summed up the end of the fight with what everyone was thinking.

“I’m just, I’m ready for the fight, I’m in and I’m just ready to see it," Dana White said.

