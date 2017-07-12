Metro seeks witnesses in 'take-over' style bar robbery

Las Vegas Metro police need the public's help in identifying two people who witnessed a 'take-over' style robbery last month.

Police said two suspects entered the Five Star Tavern at 2425 North Rainbow Boulevard on June 22 shortly after 4 a.m. The armed suspects forced employees and patrons to lie on the ground as they robbed the business.

Two witnesses were identified through surveillance video footage and police need to locate them for questioning.

One male witness was described by police as an adult with a brown beard and brown hair. The second adult female witness was seen wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, and has long brown hair past her shoulders.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts or identity of the witnesses is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-385-5555.

