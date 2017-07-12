Valley man's quick thinking saves young kids from hot car, mom a - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley man's quick thinking saves young kids from hot car, mom arrested

Posted: Updated:
A valley mom was arrested for leaving two young kids in a car with the windows rolled almost all the way up. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5) A valley mom was arrested for leaving two young kids in a car with the windows rolled almost all the way up. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A valley mom was arrested after two kids were left in a car with the windows rolled almost all the way up. 

Gene Littleford said he called police after he spotted the kids in the car, while the temperature outside was around 105.

"With the desert heat like it is out here ... I've seen it happen before. Kids die within minutes. I just can't imagine anybody doing that to their children," Littleford said. "Their whole life depends on the decision of the parent, and if the parent makes a bad decision, they pay the price"

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.