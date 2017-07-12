Valley man's quick thinking saves young kids from hot car, mom arrested

A valley mom was arrested for leaving two young kids in a car with the windows rolled almost all the way up. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A valley mom was arrested after two kids were left in a car with the windows rolled almost all the way up.

Gene Littleford said he called police after he spotted the kids in the car, while the temperature outside was around 105.

"With the desert heat like it is out here ... I've seen it happen before. Kids die within minutes. I just can't imagine anybody doing that to their children," Littleford said. "Their whole life depends on the decision of the parent, and if the parent makes a bad decision, they pay the price"

