New pilot program intends to prevent accidents, traffic congestion

Vehicles are shown on a highway in an undated image. (File)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Waycare have partnered up to develop a pilot program that will help prevent accidents and traffic congestion.

Waycare is a platform that analyzes traffic and traffic history in cities to better predict crashes before they occur. Waycare uses real-time data to help first responders better prepare for accidents and major events.

Waycare’s CEO Noam Maital said, “Real-time data is an unused asset that, with the introduction of predictive analytics, will enable cities to save lives on the road and optimize traffic management,” in a statement on RTC’s website.

This is the first-ever partnership Waycare has acquired in the United States.

But, RTC general manager Tina Quigley expressed support for the program stating, “We are excited to be working with Waycare and our partners at NDOT and NHP to further our ongoing efforts to utilize data to improve our regional traffic management system."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.