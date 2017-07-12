Metro: 2 suspects wanted in armored truck robberies

Police are actively searching for two wanted suspects in connection to two separate robberies involving armored trucks at businesses.

In the first incident, an armored truck driven by a single occupant arrived to a business at the 5300 block of Fort Apache on June 5, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The victim parked the truck in front of the store and went inside to complete a cash pickup.

As he exited the store with the bag of money, the driver of the truck was confronted by a single suspect who jumped out of the passenger side of a white sedan. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he drop the bag. He complied and the suspect left the scene.

A month later on July 5, a two-man team drove an armored truck to a business on the 400 block of East Silverado Ranch for a cash pickup. The driver of the truck stayed in the vehicle while the passenger entered the store. As the victim exited the store, he was approached by two armed suspects. The victim complied with their demands and dropped the bags of cash.

Police described the suspects as male adults. One suspect is 5'9" with an athletic build and the second suspect is 6'4" with a heavy build.

Anyone with information should call the LVMPD Central Robbery section at 702-828-3591.